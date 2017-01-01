OTTAWA — Esther Goebel, 76, of Ottawa died at 4:55 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at The Meadows of Ottawa.
Putnam Sentinel Media Affiliates
Ada Herald
| Dearborn County Register | Delphos Herald | Eagle Print | Falmouth Outlook | Iron County Reporter
| Monroe County Beacon
| Ohio County News | Paulding Progress | Rising Sun Recorder | Star Gazette | The Business Journal | The Harrison Journal | The Journal Press | Times Bulletin | Vilas County News-Review | Waushara Argus
Information published on this site is not for republication in print or web media without the expressed written consent of Putnam Sentinel Media.