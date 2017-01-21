MIDDLE POINT — Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons expected his team
to have difficulty with Columbus Grove big man Rece Roney when the two
Northwest Conference rivals hooked up at the Barnyard on Friday night.
When center Isaic Bowersock picked up his second foul in the middle of
the first quarter, the Lancers looked to be in trouble.
PANDORA – James R. Burman, 83, of Pandora died at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at the Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora.
